You may remember that not too long ago Hasbro posted a mysterious*video
which had us all speculating whether the teaser video is for a mobile game. Apparently not, according to*Hasbro Spain. The video was a teaser for an exclusive event
that is to take place in Spain to celebrate*Transformers: The Last Knight. Yesterday, the official website
for the aforementioned event went live. Thanks to my fellow staff member Primus Productions, we have it translated: “They surround us, they form part of our lives, and now it is the time to put them on the place they deserve » Continue Reading.
.
