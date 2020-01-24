|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #8 Chan Cover B Art Process
Illustrator and designer Winston Chan shared
a start to finish view of his cover B art process for Transformers: Galaxies issue #8
, with the commentary below and associated images attached to this post. PREVIEWSworld updated our April
solicitations listing for this issue to a new arrival date of May 13th, so revise your pull list accordingly then sound off on the 2005 boards! Late to the party but swipe to see the process of my latest cover for @idwpublishing
‘s Transformers: Galaxies book. 1. Concept thumbnails sent to my editor 2. Chosen thumbnail 3. Pencils 4. » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #8 Chan Cover B Art Process
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.