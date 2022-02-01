Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:42 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,123
Legacy Buzzsaw Review
Time for something that buzzes* and isn't Bumblebee...it's a wasp from beast Wars...but not Waspinator - enter BUZZSAW!

https://youtu.be/kXmFFt0ggg8
