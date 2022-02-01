|
Today, 05:42 PM
#1
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Legacy Buzzsaw Review
Time for something that buzzes* and isn't Bumblebee...it's a wasp from beast Wars...but not Waspinator - enter BUZZSAW!
https://youtu.be/kXmFFt0ggg8
