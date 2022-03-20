Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers voice actor Doug Parker to attend TFcon Toronto 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,016
Transformers voice actor Doug Parker to attend TFcon Toronto 2022


TFcon is very happy to announce Doug Parker the voice of Terrorsaur &#038; Starscream in Beast Wars, Tidal Wave in Transformers Armada &#038; Transformers Energon and Mirage in Transformers Energon will be a guest at TFcon Toronto 2022. Doug will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada?s Premiere fan-run Transformers convention. Doug Parker is presented by Ages Three and Up. Tickets go on sale on April 1st.

The post Transformers voice actor Doug Parker to attend TFcon Toronto 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
COMPLETE Transformers VINTAGE G1 Micromaster Transports Roughstuff 1988
Transformers
Transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Ultra Rampage Complete Gun Missiles Launcher
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Decepticon Runamuck B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Generations Optimus Prime (Japanese)
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Magatron Buffalo Tarantulas Dino Bot Skywarp B Boom
Transformers
Brand NEW Premium Finish Megatron Transformers War for Cybertron PF-WFC 02 RARE!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.