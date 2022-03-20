TFcon is very happy to announce Doug Parker the voice of Terrorsaur & Starscream in Beast Wars, Tidal Wave in Transformers Armada & Transformers Energon and Mirage in Transformers Energon will be a guest at TFcon Toronto 2022
. Doug will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada?s Premiere fan-run Transformers convention. Doug Parker is presented by Ages Three and Up
. Tickets go on sale on April 1st.
