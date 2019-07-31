Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Ages Three And Up - Product and PreOrder Updates
New Preorder for Mastermind Creations Reformatted Stray RE-edited, Ocular Max PS-04A Azalea Alternative, Transformers Generations Selects Leader Shockwave! In Stock and Ready to Ship for Masterpiece Movie Series - MPM-08 Megatron, FansProject Kausality KA-12 Lost Chance (A3U Exclusive), Flame Toys Optimus Prime IDW (Nemesis Version) and more!

http://www.agesthreeandup.com


** Product Updates
------------------------------------------------------------

July 31, 2019

** FansProject Kausality KA-12 Lost Chance (A3U Exclusive)



Reserve Yours Here! (https://www.agesthreeandup.com/fansp...a3u-exclusive/)


** Latest Arrivals - IN STOCK AND READY TO SHIP!

FLAME TOYS FURAI MODEL - OPTIMUS PRIME IDW NEMESIS VERSION
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/flame...mesis-version/


FLAME TOYS - FURAI MODEL BUMBLEBEE
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/flame...04-bumble-bee/


X-TRANSBOTS - MX16 - G2 OVERHEAT
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/x-tra...verheat-tfcon/


X-TRANSBOTS - MX-XII - NEPTUNE
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/x-tra...x-xii-neptune/


ZETA TOYS - ZA-06 BRUTICON
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/zeta-...a-06-bruticon/



See All New Arrivals (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-arrivals/?sort=newest)



** Latest Pre-orders - PRE-ORDER NOW!

MASTERMIND CREATIONS - R32R STRAY RE-EDITED
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/maste...ray-re-edited/
Image

OCULAR MAX - PERFECTION SERIES PS04A AZALEA ALTERNATIVE
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/ocula...a-alternative/


MASTERMIND CREATIONS - REFORMATTED R40 JAGUAR WITH TYRANTRON UPGRADE KIT
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/maste...n-upgrade-kit/


PROF HEISENBERG - T01S TYRANTS BLADE SILVER
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/prof-...-blade-silver/




See All Latest Pre-orders (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/?sort=newest)


** Arriving Soon - RESERVE BEFORE IT ARRIVES!

GIGA POWER - GIGASAURS HQ01R SUPERATOR CHROME
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/giga-...erator-chrome/


TOYWORLD - FS01 BULLDOG
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/toywo...-fs01-bulldog/


NEWAGE - NAH2V MANERO G2 LIMITED VERSION
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/newag...mited-version/


NEWAGE H10, H11, H12 SET OF 3
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/newag...deus-set-of-3/


FANS HOBBY - MASTER BUILDER MB06C V2 POWER BASER
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/fans-...2-power-baser/



See All Upcoming Arrivals (https://www.agesthreeandup.com/arriving-soon/)

Ages Three and Up
http://www.agesthreeandup.com
Ages Three and Up
