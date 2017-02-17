Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Coverage Of Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Event
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,012
TFW2005 Coverage Of Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Event


Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner hosted the Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Day today and revealed future plans for the Transformers Franchise. The game is on as Hasbro prepares to take the entertainment world by storm with Transformers: The Last Knight*and the Transformers Cinematic Universe. New plans are underway for Transformers: Robots In Disguise and Transformers: Generations*What a year it’s going to be. Highlights: New Toys Revealed for*Transformers: The Last Knight Transformers: Generations Machinima: Titans Return series Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Combiner Force For our full coverage with images, read more after the jump. Don’t forget to tune into TFW2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Coverage Of Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Event appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:14 AM   #2
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 395
Re: TFW2005 Coverage Of Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Event
I gotta question the benefit of releasing Maninima series once the associated toy lines have stopped coming out.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284
Scrapmaker is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:14 AM   #3
ARCTrooperAlpha
Beast Machine
ARCTrooperAlpha's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 430
Re: TFW2005 Coverage Of Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Event
RESCUE BOTS !!!!!
ARCTrooperAlpha is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Eletrix Porsche MIB
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Eletrix Jipe MISB
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Eletrix Esporte MISB
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Flame MISB
Transformers
G1 Masterforce Transformers ? Japanese Pretender Metalhawk
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-6 Thundercracker Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Tarantulas Fox Kids Repaint MOSC MOC SEALED

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:15 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.