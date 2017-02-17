Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,012

TFW2005 Coverage Of Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Event



Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner hosted the Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Day today and revealed future plans for the Transformers Franchise. The game is on as Hasbro prepares to take the entertainment world by storm with Transformers: The Last Knight*and the Transformers Cinematic Universe. New plans are underway for Transformers: Robots In Disguise and Transformers: Generations*What a year it’s going to be. Highlights: New Toys Revealed for*Transformers: The Last Knight Transformers: Generations Machinima: Titans Return series Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Combiner Force For our full coverage with images, read more after the jump. Don’t forget to tune into TFW2005



The post







More... Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner hosted the Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Day today and revealed future plans for the Transformers Franchise. The game is on as Hasbro prepares to take the entertainment world by storm with Transformers: The Last Knight*and the Transformers Cinematic Universe. New plans are underway for Transformers: Robots In Disguise and Transformers: Generations*What a year it’s going to be. Highlights: New Toys Revealed for*Transformers: The Last Knight Transformers: Generations Machinima: Titans Return series Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Combiner Force For our full coverage with images, read more after the jump. Don’t forget to tune into TFW2005 » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005 Coverage Of Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Event appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________