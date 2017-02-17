Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner hosted the Toy Fair 2017 Hasbro Investor Day today and revealed future plans for the Transformers Franchise. The game is on as Hasbro prepares to take the entertainment world by storm with Transformers: The Last Knight*and the Transformers Cinematic Universe. New plans are underway for Transformers: Robots In Disguise and Transformers: Generations*What a year it’s going to be. Highlights: New Toys Revealed for*Transformers: The Last Knight Transformers: Generations Machinima: Titans Return series Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Combiner Force For our full coverage with images, read more after the jump. Don’t forget to tune into TFW2005 » Continue Reading.
