Questions regarding comics that were packed with four 2007/2008 figure sets I'm trying to get some information regarding the pack-in comics that came with some figures in the past.



The first one is the Universe 2008 'Standoff Beneath the Streets' Roadbuster/Dirge pack .



I'm surprised that a defunct company comic was put in with this. The comic was Dreamwave's War Within: Dark Ages #2 (Vol 2).



I was also surprised that the comic included with the Universe 2008 'Autobot Ambush' War Within Springer/Ratbat pack wasn't branded by ANY comic company on the cover. The comic was an issue covering Marvel UK's "Target: 2006" storyline.



NOTE: I know these comics were packed incorrectly in the other one's 2-pack, but I'm 'correcting' this during my thread.



I know the comic company IDW had the comic license by this point, and that they also had permission to reprint previous comic series (from Dreamwave and Marvel, for example) AND they could brand the cover page with their IDW logo instead of the original source. They did this many times for their Trade Paperback reprints from these previous comic companies. So my questions are:



1. Did the inside of each comic have small print on their 1st or 2nd page stating that it was IDW reproducing these? Or, is it exactly the same as the Dreamwave issue I bought in 2003, when it was first released?



2. On the Target 2006 issue, it was a direct copy of what IDW reprinted in 2007 for their 5-part Target 2006 . The 2-pack comic matches the IDW-branded comic, labelled Part 3, Cover B. The 2-pack comic had nothing on the cover labelling it 'Part 3 or Cover B or IDW)....just the artwork was the same. Anyone know why IDW wasn't put on the cover, since clearly it was the same as their other, original, mass-retail release? Granted, the cover art is from Marvel UK artist Ron Smith. But there is no Marvel UK logo either.





3. IDW didn't have a problem removing the Dreamwave logo when reprinting their War Within #5 Vol. 1 issue, and replacing it with their own 'IDW' logo, when this comic was included with the 2007 Titanium War: War Within Optimus Prime/Megatron 2-pack TRU exclusive



In cases like this (where the Dreamwave logo is removed), is Dreamwave acknowledged somewhere in the small print on pages 1-3 that they are the original creators of this 'supposed IDW' comic?



4. Lastly, the comic that was included with the 2008 Universe 25th Anniversary Optimus Prime TRU exclusive was a reprint of Marvel US #1....but it doesn't mention IDW or Marvel....it states 'Hasbro' on the cover. Wondering if it states that it's an original 'Marvel' creation in the small print inside.





Any answers to the above would be greatly appreciated!!!