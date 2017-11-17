Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page ROBOTKINGDOM.COM NEWSLETTER #1403
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,211
ROBOTKINGDOM.COM NEWSLETTER #1403
Friend site and sponsor Robotkimgdom*has just sent us their most recent newsletter with hot pre-orders and new items for you collections. You check some highlights below an then read on for the full listing. *** *** ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1403 Hi, Here is a quick update from*www.robotkingdom.com. Christmas Shipping Deadline As the first wave of Generations item will be shipping on 1st December 2017, most &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ROBOTKINGDOM.COM NEWSLETTER #1403 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1984 Transformers Decepticon Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Prime AM-34 Jet Vehicon General
Transformers
Transformers Mini Vehicles - set of 7
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Stunticon Drag Strip Racer (Hasbro-1986) Sealed On Card
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Year Of The Snake Omega supreme + Maketoys Armageddon Kit
Transformers
Takara Transformers G1 Reissue Collectors Edition Sunstorm
Transformers
2009 Transformers Revenge of the Fallen ROTF Supreme Class Devastator ? Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:32 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.