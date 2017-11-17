Friend site and sponsor Robotkimgdom
*has just sent us their most recent newsletter with hot pre-orders and new items for you collections. You check some highlights below an then read on for the full listing. *** ***
ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1403 Hi, Here is a quick update from*www.robotkingdom.com
. Christmas Shipping Deadline As the first wave of Generations item will be shipping on 1st December 2017, most » Continue Reading.
The post ROBOTKINGDOM.COM NEWSLETTER #1403
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...