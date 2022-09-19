Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,934
Velocitron Voyager Hot Rod First Look


TFW’s Jtprime17 has yet another piece of news for us this evening, that being the first look at the upcoming Velocitron Voyager Hot Rod! The photos he’s provided us with show off the figure’s packaging as well as his robot and vehicle modes along with his accessories. Hot Rod appears to be a redeco of the previous SS86 Voyager figure in slightly darker, more G1 toy-inspired colors. Check it out and let us know what you think on the boards!

The post Velocitron Voyager Hot Rod First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



