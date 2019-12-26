|
Takara Tomy Mall Offering All Six Generations Selects Seacons In One Pre-Order
Takara Tomy Mall Website
have just uploaded a pre-order for the new six Generations Selects Seacons together. We need to clarify that this is just a bundle of the six individual packages, no special packaging or gift set. Pre-orders will start*December 26. 2019 until stock runs out. Keep in mind that Takara Tomy Mall Website only ships to Japan, so if you are interested on this bundle you may have to check online stores that will import and ship it to the US. Click on the bar and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
