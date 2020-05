Today, 02:02 PM #1 lazyboy18 Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2010 Location: Toronto Posts: 18 Selling Transformer Masterpiece (MIB) and ROTF collection



Send me an offer here or on Kijiji (faster response on Kijiji)



ROTF Collection



Optimus $90

Jetfire $90

Bumblee $ 35

Sideswipe $30

Ironhide Voyager Class 2007 $55

Ratchet (2007) $55

Blue Motorcycles $30

Pink Motorcycles $30



https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1500928979



Masterpiece collection



Optimus - 200

Grimlock - 200 (missing crown)

Rodimus Prime - 150

Megatron - 300

Starscream - 260

Skywarp - 180

Thundercracker - 550



