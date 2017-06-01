Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hasbro Transformers Brand Team Chat Details


Earlier today, the Hasbro Transformers brand team held a Google Hangout session with various fans and fan sites to talk about the Transformers The Last Knight toyline and the figures that were revealed today (here and here).* Present were John Warden,* They touched on the fate of the Transformers The Last Knight toy line past these recently revealed waves, their thought process for the Premier Editions, Tiny Turbos and even Valvotron, whether or not the exclusives will see international release, and more!* Read on to check out what they had to say and then discuss on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Transformers Brand Team Chat Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



