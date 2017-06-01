Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,802

Revolutionaries #5 iBooks preview



Our final



The post







More... Our final iBooks preview for today is IDW Publishing’s Revolutionaries #5, which features the spaceship Axalon crashing on a prehistoric Earth. But this isn’t exactly a return to Beast Wars, as the Hearts of Steel miniseries is revisited and brought into the main IDW continuity in a story that looks to have some pretty major revelations about the truth of what happened there! Take a look at the pages after the break, also featuring some awesome*retro Marvel Transformers-style artwork by veteran Transformers artist Guido Guidi, and pick the issue up on June 14.The post Revolutionaries #5 iBooks preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________