Starting off a parade of iBooks previews for today is the Transformers: Salvation one-shot
, scheduled for release on June 14. Trypticon is on the march towards Iacon, and the only ones who stand in his way are the Dinobots! It’s a robot dinosaur rumble in this conclusion to the trilogy started by IDW Publishing’s Transformers: Punishment and Transformers: Redemption, and you can check out the three-page preview after the break!
