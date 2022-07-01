Third party company*Newage*have shared, via their*Weibo
*and*Facebook
*accounts, images of their new*H34EX Hephaestus (Legends Scale Devastator Toy Version). This is another special redeco of Newage’s*H34 Hephaestus
*now featuring a G1 toy-inspired deco which include some extra details as a new head cannon. Similar to the previously revealed*H34Y Hephaestus (Legends Scale G2 Devastator)
, it will be sold as a gift pack including the six Constructicons, combiner parts, gun, head cannon and two drills. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored » Continue Reading.
.
