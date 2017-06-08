|
Interview With Isabella Moner At Acceshollywood.com
Thanks to*accesshollywood.com
*we have an interesting*Interview With Isabella Moner At Acceshollywood.com. Isabela Moner reveals the creative way she nailed her Transformers audition among other details. Here’s a brief description on the site: “Transformers: The Last Knight” star Isabela Moner talks with Access Hollywood Live’s Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover and shares the resourceful way she auditioned for her role. Plus, Isabela shares how “Transformers” co-star Mark Wahlberg was a real father figure for her”. You can see the video on this link
