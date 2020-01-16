Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys Furai Model Devastator Packaging & Sample


Via Flame Toys Facebook we have images of the latest installment in their easy-to-build snap-on model kits:*Furai Model Devastator. The packaging art features Devastator in a menacing pose with an explosive battleground as background. The design is highly stylized, but still recognizable as the Decepticon combiner.*We also have a look a production sample of this new model kit. Check out the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Flame Toys Furai Model Devastator Packaging & Sample appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



