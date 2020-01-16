|
Flame Toys Furai Model Devastator Packaging & Sample
Via Flame Toys Facebook
we have images of the latest installment in their easy-to-build snap-on model kits:*Furai Model Devastator. The packaging art features Devastator in a menacing pose with an explosive battleground as background. The design is highly stylized, but still recognizable as the Decepticon combiner.*We also have a look a production sample of this new model kit. Check out the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
