new robot comic book Hi, i have not been posting in a long time. last time was the Canadian Combiner comic i drew. I have been busy working on a new project its called Canadian Cindy. its a new creator book im writing an drawing. there will be allot of robot in it. Here's some pages from the book. The first one is the cover an then theres page 1 an 2 an an other page in pencil . Attached Thumbnails