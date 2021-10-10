Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Total Victory ? HasLab Victory Saber V-Shield & Micromasters Unlocked, All Tiers Achi


That was fast! Following up on our reminder post from last night, we can report that the HasLab Victory Saber crowdfund has crossed the 20,000 backer mark, meaning that the V-Shield and Micromasters Holi and Fire will now be included and all tiers have been achieved! While there are no more unlocks left that we know of, there is still time (approximately 10 hours at the time of this post) to secure your own Victory Saber here: Haslab Crowdfund Transformers Victory Saber

The post Total Victory – HasLab Victory Saber V-Shield & Micromasters Unlocked, All Tiers Achieved appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
evenstaves
Re: Total Victory ? HasLab Victory Saber V-Shield & Micromasters Unlocked, All Tiers
*sweatdrop*
