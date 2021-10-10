|
That was fast! Following up on our reminder post from last night, we can report that the HasLab Victory Saber crowdfund has crossed the 20,000 backer mark, meaning that the V-Shield and Micromasters Holi and Fire will now be included and all tiers have been achieved! While there are no more unlocks left that we know of, there is still time (approximately 10 hours at the time of this post) to secure your own Victory Saber here: Haslab Crowdfund Transformers Victory Saber
