Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,642
Armada Skyboom Shield/ Race Mini-Con team Review
One of the most powerful artifacts in Transformers lore is the fabled Skyboom Shield and in Armada it is made of of the trio known as the Race (or Road Assault) Mini-Con Team!

https://youtu.be/lcejADZ6oa4
