|
Transformers The Last Knight RC Sqweeks Released in the US
We can report that our second sighting of the day is that the Transformers The Last Knight RC Sqweeks has been found at US retail. The cute new addition to the Transformers lineup was spotted at the ThinkGeek store in Nyack New York. Happy hunting, everyone!
The post Transformers The Last Knight RC Sqweeks Released in the US
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
