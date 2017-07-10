|
Robots in Disguise Activators Optimus Prime and Soundwave Released in the US
We’ve got word of a set of new Transformers toy sightings. First up, we can report that the Robots in Disguise Mini-Con Activators Wave 3 have made it to US retail. This assortment features Optimus Prime with Hi-Test, and Soundwave with Laserbeak. The pair were picked up by TFW2005 member Jhiaxus666 at the*Target in West Allis, WI.
