Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,473
Transformers Studio Series Voyager and Deluxe Class Wave 6, War for Cybertron: Siege


Great news for our fellow collectors on the retail hunt in Singapore, with TFW2005 members lake88 and darkavenger recently finding the following bounty across the OG Albert, BHG Bugis and Simply Toys Bugis locations: Studio Series Deluxe Class Cogman, Shatter and Constructicon Scrapmetal Studio Series Voyager Class Constructicon Rampage and Optimus Prime War for Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Class Ironhide, Prowl, Chromia and Autobot Sixgun War for Cybertron: Siege Micromasters Red Heat &#38; Stakeout and Laserbeak &#38; Ravage War for Cybertron: Siege Battle Masters Pteraxadon and Aimless War for Cybertron: Siege Voyager Class Starscream and Soundwave Remember to share your sightings &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Voyager and Deluxe Class Wave 6, War for Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Class Wave 2 & More Out at Singapore Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



