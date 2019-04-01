|
Transformers Studio Series Voyager and Deluxe Class Wave 6, War for Cybertron: Siege
Great news for our fellow collectors on the retail hunt in Singapore, with TFW2005 members lake88 and darkavenger recently finding the following bounty across the OG Albert, BHG Bugis and Simply Toys Bugis locations: Studio Series Deluxe Class Cogman, Shatter and Constructicon Scrapmetal Studio Series Voyager Class Constructicon Rampage and Optimus Prime War for Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Class Ironhide, Prowl, Chromia and Autobot Sixgun War for Cybertron: Siege Micromasters Red Heat & Stakeout and Laserbeak & Ravage War for Cybertron: Siege Battle Masters Pteraxadon and Aimless War for Cybertron: Siege Voyager Class Starscream and Soundwave Remember to share your sightings » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series Voyager and Deluxe Class Wave 6, War for Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Class Wave 2 & More Out at Singapore Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/