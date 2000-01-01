79transam Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: BC Posts: 152

Opinion- Open and Play Big Spring vs Big Gun (Springer vs Galvatron) Open and Play have release 2 affordable MP scaled versions of our G1 nostalgic favorites. The reception has not been without controversy, but most recently the discussion revolves around the difference in design choices.



Big Spring seemed to be a totally original sculpt and it was recieved well for the most part among those who purchased a copy.



Big Gun seems to be less original and somewhat of a less expensive r&d piece.



Here's why I think that is- Their Springer appealed to a larger audience of people who are waiting on the fence. The potential market share is worth spending the money to garner higher sales volume.

Their Galvatron is almost certain not to be purchased by a noticeable margin of collectors who are already invested in a DX9 or FT version.

So I belive that Open and Play has done a solid market research endeavor to assess the amount of resources to put into that character in order to remain profitable leading up to future offerings.



Smart.