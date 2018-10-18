|
Hasbro Planning To Move Out Of Pawtucket Headquarters?
Looks like the investor lawsuit and the lay-offs
aren’t the only changes arriving to Hasbro. A plea
from the Mayor of*Pawtucket,*Rhode Island, suggests that Hasbro has initiated a plan to move out of its*current location. The mayors of Pawtucket and Central Falls are demanding that state leaders help prevent Hasbro, the toy company with more than 1,000 local workers, from leaving the area. Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien and Central Falls Mayor James Diossa have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference on Hasbro Way to demand help to stop a large company that employs over a thousand workers from » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Planning To Move Out Of Pawtucket Headquarters?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.