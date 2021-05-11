|
Transformers Kingdom Voyager Maximal Grimlock In-Hand Images
Courtesy of*Blacklais Toybase
*we can share for you some in-hand images of the new Transformers Kingdom Voyager Maximal Grimlock. Grimlock is a redeco with a new head of the Kingdom Voyager Dinobot mold, inspired by the Beast Wars Grimlock
figure from 1997. Grimlock come packed with Mirage (which you can see some in-hand images on our previous news post
) in the Amazon exclusive*Battle Across Time Collection Deluxe WFC-K40 Autobot Mirage & Maximal Grimlock
2-pack. See the full gallery*here
*or you can check some mirrored key shots after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and share » Continue Reading.
