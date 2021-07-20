Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 605 Now Online


While waylaid by some fresh-at-the-time topics like Collaborative dinosaurs and Masterpiece? Video?? Instructions???the WTF podcasters also discuss ongoing collection focus, the concept of magic modern childhood, and checking in on evergreen aesthetics. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  605  June 29 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here: &#187; Continue Reading.

