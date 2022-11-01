Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Happy Holidays Everyone!
Today, 03:13 PM
steamwhistle
Crossover
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,410
Happy Holidays Everyone!
Happy Holidays Everyone!
Whatever your religious affiliation may be...
Whichever your preferred era of Transformers may be...
I hope everyone and their loved ones are happy, healthy, strong, and calm this time of year.
Here's to now, and here's hoping for a great 2023!!!
'Til all are one!
Today, 03:23 PM
Transbot90210
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,228
Re: Happy Holidays Everyone!
Merry Christmas and Happy 8th day of Hanukkah and a Happy New Year to all.
May 2023 be full of great Transformers figs for us to collect and bond over.
Today, 03:42 PM
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,503
Re: Happy Holidays Everyone!
Happy Holidays Everyone! May you enjoy special moments with family and friends, take it easy during the time off, and, most importantly, play with some Transformers.
Have a wonderful time this holiday season and Happy New Year 2023!
