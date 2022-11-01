steamwhistle Crossover Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 1,410

Happy Holidays Everyone! Happy Holidays Everyone!



Whatever your religious affiliation may be...

Whichever your preferred era of Transformers may be...

I hope everyone and their loved ones are happy, healthy, strong, and calm this time of year.



Here's to now, and here's hoping for a great 2023!!!



'Til all are one!

.

.

"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."

