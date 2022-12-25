Transformers UK Sightings Round up ? Legacy Wave 4 Core & Deluxe, Buzzworthy Bumblebe
We have a special UK sightings round up which includes a new first world sighting. The following toys have hit shelves a few days ago: Legacy Wave 4 Core – We have our first world sighting of the new Core Soundblaster and Sludge (Slug still not found) at*Southampton Forbidden Planet by Prescient. At the same store, the next toys were also spotted. Legacy Wave 4 Core Rumble. Legacy Evolution Wave 4 Deluxe Hot Shot and Scraphook. Retro The Transformers: The Movie Hot Rod. Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB-95 Studio Series N.E.S.T Bumblebee. Studio Series SS-92 TLK Crosshairs which completes Wave 18 Deluxe