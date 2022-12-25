Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers UK Sightings Round up ? Legacy Wave 4 Core & Deluxe, Buzzworthy Bumblebe


We have a special UK sightings round up which includes a new first world sighting. The following toys have hit shelves a few days ago: Legacy Wave 4 Core – We have our first world sighting of the new Core Soundblaster and Sludge (Slug still not found) at*Southampton Forbidden Planet by Prescient. At the same store, the next toys were also spotted. Legacy Wave 4 Core Rumble. Legacy Evolution Wave 4 Deluxe Hot Shot and Scraphook. Retro The Transformers: The Movie Hot Rod. Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB-95 Studio Series N.E.S.T Bumblebee. Studio Series SS-92 TLK Crosshairs which completes Wave 18 Deluxe &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers UK Sightings Round up – Legacy Wave 4 Core & Deluxe, Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series, Retro Hot Rod Reissue, Studio Series Wave 4 Core & Wave 18 Deluxe, BW K-9 Reissue & Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 6 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 03:17 PM   #2
Overlord2004
Re: Transformers UK Sightings Round up ? Legacy Wave 4 Core & Deluxe, Buzzworthy Bumb
And yet rumble hasent showed up here wtf
