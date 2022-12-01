|
.. Steamwhistle's Downsizing and Wouldn't-Miss-It Sale 2023 ..
Downsizing and probably shouldn't be keeping EVERYthing...
Going to be listing things I encounter and figure I wouldn't miss.
Prices will eventually be posted after I get through sorting, but feel free to make an offer as I compile the list.
(When I get to pricing, I will likely use eBay sold pricing as a reference, and then knock it down a bit.
Payment to be made by EMT and shipping to be added to the cost. Shipping to Canada only.
Pictures will (eventually)
be posted in the thread posts.
Up so far:
(A-01) Packaging for G1 Shrapnel -- Outer box and Instructions
(A-02) Packaging for G1 Ultra Magnus -- Outer Box, Styrofoam, and Instructions
(A-03) Packaging for G1 Ramjet -- Outer box collapsed and Instructions
(H-01) T30 Springer MiSB
(K-01) CW SkyLynx MiSB
(Z-01) Legacy Cosmos MiSB
Last edited by steamwhistle; Today at 03:41 PM.