Old Today, 02:29 PM   #1
steamwhistle
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
.. Steamwhistle's Downsizing and Wouldn't-Miss-It Sale 2023 ..
Downsizing and probably shouldn't be keeping EVERYthing...

Going to be listing things I encounter and figure I wouldn't miss.

Prices will eventually be posted after I get through sorting, but feel free to make an offer as I compile the list.
(When I get to pricing, I will likely use eBay sold pricing as a reference, and then knock it down a bit.

Payment to be made by EMT and shipping to be added to the cost. Shipping to Canada only.

Pictures will (eventually)
be posted in the thread posts.

Up so far:

(A-01) Packaging for G1 Shrapnel -- Outer box and Instructions
(A-02) Packaging for G1 Ultra Magnus -- Outer Box, Styrofoam, and Instructions
(A-03) Packaging for G1 Ramjet -- Outer box collapsed and Instructions

(H-01) T30 Springer MiSB

(K-01) CW SkyLynx MiSB

(Z-01) Legacy Cosmos MiSB
