TFC Toys STC-02 Dominator Megatron Gray Prototype
Via Weibo user
*and BB7 TOYS Newsstand
we can share for your images of the gray prototype of TFC Toys STC-02 Dominator Megatron. This figure is based on the amazing Don Figueroas concept art for a G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover Dominator Megatron. The figure is a triple changer that can convert into a tank and helicopter. It's good to notice that robot mode features a second super mode and tank mode shows two different configurations. This would be a perfect companion for those who already have TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus
as we can see from the images.
