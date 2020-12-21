Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFC Toys STC-02 Dominator Megatron Gray Prototype


Via Weibo user and BB7 TOYS Newsstand we can share for your images of the gray prototype of TFC Toys STC-02 Dominator Megatron. This figure is based on the amazing Don Figueroas concept art for a G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover Dominator Megatron. The figure is a triple changer that can convert into a tank and helicopter. It's good to notice that robot mode features a second super mode and tank mode shows two different configurations. This would be a perfect companion for those who already have TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus as we can see from the images.

The post TFC Toys STC-02 Dominator Megatron Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
