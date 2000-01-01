Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:26 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 66
Gamestop/EB puts profits over people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSYBHMIZ1Q8


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIPWsC1c_KA


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ea-ygJ0vYbo


Disgusting.
Old Today, 11:09 PM   #2
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,250
Re: Gamestop/EB puts profits over people
Yup, pretty bad on EB part, only the Executives to blame, making greedy decisions while in the safety of their homes. Feel sorry for the front line workers, a lot of them are very cool.

But can't think of a more fitting game to lineup for during a Pandemic than DOOM.
