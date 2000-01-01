CobraCommander ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Terror Drome Posts: 5,250

Re: Gamestop/EB puts profits over people Yup, pretty bad on EB part, only the Executives to blame, making greedy decisions while in the safety of their homes. Feel sorry for the front line workers, a lot of them are very cool.



But can't think of a more fitting game to lineup for during a Pandemic than DOOM.





