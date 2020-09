Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,424

Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Gift Set Packaging



To our surprise, we have a proper look at the packaging of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Gift Set. This special multipack with the 8 Studio Series Constructions has been



To our surprise, we have a proper look at the packaging of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Gift Set. This special multipack with the 8 Studio Series Constructions has been spotted at stores in Thailand . This is sure a big box as we can see compared next to Titan Class Omega Supreme and Scopornok boxes in the picture. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!





