|
Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Gift Set Packaging
To our surprise, we have a proper look at the packaging of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Gift Set. This special multipack with the 8 Studio Series Constructions has been spotted at stores in Thailand
. This is sure a big box as we can see compared next to Titan Class Omega Supreme and Scopornok boxes in the picture. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Gift Set Packaging
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca