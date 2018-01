supermanTF Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2013 Location: delta Posts: 118

Re: New here Welcome to the Board - hope you find your treasure in Transformers. I had a lot of friends transformers back when I was a kid - people gave them to me for next to nothing. I sold them for a year in University - BIG MISTAKE. Now I collect, then sell then collect then sell and now I'm collecting again. I love the alt modes of some, bases of others, micro's and combiners. Enjoy them my friend!