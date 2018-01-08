Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,524

Transformers ?Evergreen? Designs Valentines Cards



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member engledogg for reporting that*Transformers ‘Evergreen’ Designs Valentines Cards were found at US retail. The Valentines pack, containing 32 cards, was spotted at*Dollar General for just $1. According to the information on the back of the package, they come in 8 different designs featuring “Evergreen” styled Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.* A nice Transformer merchandising to share with your friends. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards!



