Artist and TFW2005 member Alex Milne shared the line art for his B cover of Transformers: Galaxies issue #11: Did things a bit differently with the line art. I had fun working on it. Colors by @dyemooch
who is always awesome at what he does ? Enjoy Creator credits
: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Brendan Cahill (Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer (Colorist), Josh Perez (Colorist) Review our September solicitations
