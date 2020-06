IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies, Milne Issue #7 Cover B Artwork

TFW2005 member Not Blitzwing turns the spotlight on artist Alex Milne, with a first look at his B cover for Transformers: Galaxies issue #7 due in shops July 8th: Another cover where I was trying something different with the line art. I had fun getting those textures with the art sponges ? Colors by @dyemooch Creator credits : Sam Maggs (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist), Umi Miyao (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Anna Malkova (Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist)