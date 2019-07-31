|
War for Cybertron Siege Unicron ? Sponsor & International Listings
Unicron Is Coming… Maybe.* The Haslab project is in full swing
, with just over a quarter of the required 8000 units needed to go into production ordered.* Many folks wished they could have a bit more time to secure the funds, especially since it won’t be out for over a year.** Specialty retailers to the rescue!* Several of our sponsors have options to order the Chaos Bringer directly from them, at a premium of course.* We don’t know the full details, but we assume they will place orders in bulk themselves near the end and contribute to » Continue Reading.
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.