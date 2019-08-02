Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,157

Transformers Earth Wars Event  The Golden Lagoon



Space Ape has shared with us the details on yet another event featuring Power Cores, this time with new Golden Lagoon Cores and large Shard amounts! Check out how Golden Lagoon Cores work and the full details of the event after the jump. Good luck this weekend! The Golden Lagoon Take part in this weekend’s event to win:: – Up to 45,000 Spark – Up to 1,250 3-Star Shards – Up to 750 4-Star Shards – Up to 2,000 Premium Shards – Guaranteed Golden Lagoon Cores! Event type: Individual Totaliser Start Date: 02/08/19 10:00 UTC End Date: 05/08/19 10:00 UTC



