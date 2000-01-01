Today, 12:18 AM #1 Raine Machine War Join Date: Dec 2011 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 259 For Sale 2017 Legacy MMPR/Tamashii/Marvel Legends





Legacy Mighty Morphin Power Rangers:



Legacy Thunderzord MISB 190.00

Limited Edition Legacy Black Dragonzord MISB 90.00

Limited Edition Legacy Black Dragonzord MISB 90.00





Play Arts Kai:



1970 Playarts Kai Variant Batman MIB 65.00





S.H. Figuarts Dragonball Z:



Super Saiyan Vegeta 1st Release 60.00





Saint Myth Cloth:



God Cloth Shun Andromeda Complete with Original Box 110 MIB

God Cloth Shiryu Dragon Complete with Original Box 110 MIB

God Cloth Hyoga Cygnus Complete with Original Box, broken side skirt armor pictures will provide if asked 70.00 MIB

God Cloth Ikki Phoenix Complete with Original Box 110 MIB

Legend of Sanctuary Gemini Saga 80.00 MIB

Legend of Sanctuary Aiolos 90.00 MIB





Transformers:



Hasbro:



Generations Roadbuster Voyager Loose 10.00 comes free purchase of $50





Masterpiece/3rd Party:



NA





MARVEL LEGENDS/SELECTS



Buy All Marvel Best Offer





Build A Figure:



Marvel Legends Juggernaut 80.00

Marvel Legends Terrax 75.00 OBO

Marvel Legends IronMonger 40.00

Marvel Legends ULT Greengoblin 55.00 OBO

Marvel Legends ODIN 55.00

Marvel Legends Hobgoblin 40.00





Marvel Legends Sets:



SDCC 2014 Thanos Imperative MIB 140.00 OBO

I can sell boxset individual figures:

Black Bolt 50.00

StarLord 40.00

Blastaar 75.00

Box is Available 30.00 or free whoever buys last figures



Marvel Universe Gigantic Battles Frost Giant with Loki MIB 120.00 OBO





Marvel Selects:



Marvel Select Cloak & Dagger MISB 70.00 OBO





Marvel Legends: Loose, No BAF Parts unless stated.



Deadpool Juggernaut Wave MIB 50.00

Pizza Spiderman Rhino Wave 20.00

Venom Absorbing Man Wave 30.00

Venom Spiderman Classics Made by Toybiz 35.00

Havok Juggernaut Wave 20.00

Chameleon Rhino Wave 40.00 now 25.00

Superior Spiderman UltGreengoblin Wave 12.00 now 10.00

Capt. Marvel Modok Wave 10.00

Nova Groot Wave 25.00

Black Cat ULTGreenGoblin Wave 15.00

Marvel NOW! Cap. Mandroid Wave 15.00

Wolverine Apocalypse Wave 25.00 now 20.00

Banshee Annihilus Wave 10.00 now 5.00

Superior Venom Rhino Wave 15.00 now 10.00

Spider-Girl Hobgoblin Wave 15.00

Machineman Odin Wave MIB 10.00

Capt. America Series 1 25.00 now 20.00

Black Knight Brood Queen Wave 15.00

Loki Onslaught Wave 20.00

Ironman Series 8 25.00 now 20.00

War Machine Galactus Wave 15.00

ULT Ironman Annihilus Wave 10.00

First Appearance Ironman Mojo Series 15.00





BAF PARTS: $5 per baf piece



Absorbing Man Head

Iron Monger Head SOLD

Puck Head and both Arms

MCU Ultron Left Leg and both Arms SOLD

Mandroid Right Arm 3x

MCU Giantman Left Arm 3x

MCU Groot Right Arm

Terrax Head and Weapon

Thanos Head and Left Arm

Annihilus Body

King Thor Head

Space Venom Right Leg

ULT Greengoblin Left Leg

Abomination Right Leg

Arnim Zola Head and Remote

Toybiz Onslaught Right Leg





Raine's

FEEDBACK THREAD:

Actionfigurenews.ca Feedback

Cybertron.ca Feedback:





Thanks for Looking I take Paypal, EMT and Local Pickup Cash. All Items are Complete unless stated, Items are Loose unless stated. Shipping in expense of the buyer. For OBO let me know might take the offer. Can provide pictures just request thanks.Legacy Mighty Morphin Power Rangers:Legacy Thunderzord MISB 190.00Limited Edition Legacy Black Dragonzord MISB 90.00Limited Edition Legacy Black Dragonzord MISB 90.00Play Arts Kai:1970 Playarts Kai Variant Batman MIB 65.00S.H. Figuarts Dragonball Z:Super Saiyan Vegeta 1st Release 60.00Saint Myth Cloth:God Cloth Shun Andromeda Complete with Original Box 110 MIBGod Cloth Shiryu Dragon Complete with Original Box 110 MIBGod Cloth Hyoga Cygnus Complete with Original Box, broken side skirt armor pictures will provide if asked 70.00 MIBGod Cloth Ikki Phoenix Complete with Original Box 110 MIBLegend of Sanctuary Gemini Saga 80.00 MIBLegend of Sanctuary Aiolos 90.00 MIBTransformers:Hasbro:Generations Roadbuster Voyager Loose 10.00 comes free purchase of $50Masterpiece/3rd Party:NAMARVEL LEGENDS/SELECTSBuy All Marvel Best OfferBuild A Figure:Marvel Legends Juggernaut 80.00Marvel Legends Terrax 75.00 OBOMarvel Legends IronMonger 40.00Marvel Legends ULT Greengoblin 55.00 OBOMarvel Legends ODIN 55.00Marvel Legends Hobgoblin 40.00Marvel Legends Sets:SDCC 2014 Thanos Imperative MIB 140.00 OBOI can sell boxset individual figures:Black Bolt 50.00StarLord 40.00Blastaar 75.00Box is Available 30.00 or free whoever buys last figuresMarvel Universe Gigantic Battles Frost Giant with Loki MIB 120.00 OBOMarvel Selects:Marvel Select Cloak & Dagger MISB 70.00 OBOMarvel Legends: Loose, No BAF Parts unless stated.Deadpool Juggernaut Wave MIB 50.00Pizza Spiderman Rhino Wave 20.00Venom Absorbing Man Wave 30.00Venom Spiderman Classics Made by Toybiz 35.00Havok Juggernaut Wave 20.00Chameleon Rhino Wave 40.00 now 25.00Superior Spiderman UltGreengoblin Wave 12.00 now 10.00Capt. Marvel Modok Wave 10.00Nova Groot Wave 25.00Black Cat ULTGreenGoblin Wave 15.00Marvel NOW! Cap. Mandroid Wave 15.00Wolverine Apocalypse Wave 25.00 now 20.00Banshee Annihilus Wave 10.00 now 5.00Superior Venom Rhino Wave 15.00 now 10.00Spider-Girl Hobgoblin Wave 15.00Machineman Odin Wave MIB 10.00Capt. America Series 1 25.00 now 20.00Black Knight Brood Queen Wave 15.00Loki Onslaught Wave 20.00Ironman Series 8 25.00 now 20.00War Machine Galactus Wave 15.00ULT Ironman Annihilus Wave 10.00First Appearance Ironman Mojo Series 15.00BAF PARTS: $5 per baf pieceAbsorbing Man HeadIron Monger HeadPuck Head and both ArmsMCU Ultron Left Leg and both ArmsMandroid Right Arm 3xMCU Giantman Left Arm 3xMCU Groot Right ArmTerrax Head and WeaponThanos Head and Left ArmAnnihilus BodyKing Thor HeadSpace Venom Right LegULT Greengoblin Left LegAbomination Right LegArnim Zola Head and RemoteToybiz Onslaught Right LegRaine'sFEEDBACK THREAD:Actionfigurenews.ca Feedback http://www.actionfigurenews.ca/board...ad.php?t=17510 Cybertron.ca Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=40169 Thanks for Looking

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

