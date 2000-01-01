I take Paypal, EMT and Local Pickup Cash. All Items are Complete unless stated, Items are Loose unless stated. Shipping in expense of the buyer. For OBO let me know might take the offer. Can provide pictures just request thanks.
Legacy Mighty Morphin Power Rangers:
Legacy Thunderzord MISB 190.00
Limited Edition Legacy Black Dragonzord MISB 90.00
Play Arts Kai:
1970 Playarts Kai Variant Batman MIB 65.00
S.H. Figuarts Dragonball Z:
Super Saiyan Vegeta 1st Release 60.00
Saint Myth Cloth:
God Cloth Shun Andromeda Complete with Original Box 110 MIB
God Cloth Shiryu Dragon Complete with Original Box 110 MIB
God Cloth Hyoga Cygnus Complete with Original Box, broken side skirt armor pictures will provide if asked 70.00 MIB
God Cloth Ikki Phoenix Complete with Original Box 110 MIB
Legend of Sanctuary Gemini Saga 80.00 MIB
Legend of Sanctuary Aiolos 90.00 MIB
Transformers:
Hasbro:
Generations Roadbuster Voyager Loose 10.00 comes free purchase of $50
Masterpiece/3rd Party:
MARVEL LEGENDS/SELECTS
Buy All Marvel Best Offer
Build A Figure:
Marvel Legends Juggernaut 80.00
Marvel Legends Terrax 75.00 OBO
Marvel Legends IronMonger 40.00
Marvel Legends ULT Greengoblin 55.00 OBO
Marvel Legends ODIN 55.00
Marvel Legends Hobgoblin 40.00
Marvel Legends Sets:
SDCC 2014 Thanos Imperative MIB 140.00 OBO
I can sell boxset individual figures:
Black Bolt 50.00
StarLord 40.00
Blastaar 75.00
Box is Available 30.00 or free whoever buys last figures
Marvel Universe Gigantic Battles Frost Giant with Loki MIB 120.00 OBO
Marvel Selects:
Marvel Select Cloak & Dagger MISB 70.00 OBO
Marvel Legends: Loose, No BAF Parts unless stated.
Deadpool Juggernaut Wave MIB 50.00
Pizza Spiderman Rhino Wave 20.00
Venom Absorbing Man Wave 30.00
Venom Spiderman Classics Made by Toybiz 35.00
Havok Juggernaut Wave 20.00
Chameleon Rhino Wave 40.00 now 25.00
Superior Spiderman UltGreengoblin Wave 12.00 now 10.00
Capt. Marvel Modok Wave 10.00
Nova Groot Wave 25.00
Black Cat ULTGreenGoblin Wave 15.00
Marvel NOW! Cap. Mandroid Wave 15.00
Wolverine Apocalypse Wave 25.00 now 20.00
Banshee Annihilus Wave 10.00 now 5.00
Superior Venom Rhino Wave 15.00 now 10.00
Spider-Girl Hobgoblin Wave 15.00
Machineman Odin Wave MIB 10.00
Capt. America Series 1 25.00 now 20.00
Black Knight Brood Queen Wave 15.00
Loki Onslaught Wave 20.00
Ironman Series 8 25.00 now 20.00
War Machine Galactus Wave 15.00
ULT Ironman Annihilus Wave 10.00
First Appearance Ironman Mojo Series 15.00
BAF PARTS: $5 per baf piece
Absorbing Man Head
Iron Monger Head SOLD
Puck Head and both Arms
MCU Ultron Left Leg and both Arms SOLD
Mandroid Right Arm 3x
MCU Giantman Left Arm 3x
MCU Groot Right Arm
Terrax Head and Weapon
Thanos Head and Left Arm
Annihilus Body
King Thor Head
Space Venom Right Leg
ULT Greengoblin Left Leg
Abomination Right Leg
Arnim Zola Head and Remote
Toybiz Onslaught Right Leg
Raine's
