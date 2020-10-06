Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Synopsis Of A New Transformers: Cyberverse TV Movie Revealed


Few hours ago, we brought you a news straight from Festival OF Licensing, where Hasbro seemingly announced two new Transformers Cyberverse TV Movies. 2005 Boards Member*jungle penguins flexed their cyber sleuthing skills to uncover a synopsis of at least one of the movies. Official Synopsis: “Bumblebee, with the help of stowaway Dinobots Sludge, Snarl, Swoop, and Slug, and the Autobots set up a plan to takedown Megatron-X.” Based on the description, we will see the return of the maniacal tyrant Megatron-X and the debut of the Dinobots on Transformers: Cyberverse (with the exception of Grimlock, of course).

