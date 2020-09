Today, 10:40 PM #1 JudgeDeliberata Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2015 Location: Quebec Posts: 57 Letting go of my Masterpieces, sadly







And I always thought I'd have them all displayed together one day...











MP-01 Optimus Prime: $175 - Opened, transformed once (maybe twice, been a while)

MP-11 Starscream: $200 - Opened,never transformed, with collector coin

MP-11SW Skywarp: $220 - Opened, transformed once, with collector coin

Hasbro MP Thundercracker: $150.00 Opened, transformed once

Hasbro MP Grimlock: $100 - Opened, transformed a few times

MP-12 Sideswipe: $180 - MISB, never opened

MP-13B Soundblaster & Ratbat: - MISB, never opened: $300

MP-14 Red Alert: $170 - MISB, never opened

MP-17 Prowl (with 1 Asia edition missile cover and collector coin): $120 - Transformed once

MP-18 Bluestreak (with 1 Asia edition missile cover): $110 - MISB, never opened

MP-19 Smokescreen: $120 - MISB, never opened

MP-20 Wheeljack (with Japan edition toolbox): $140 - MISB, never opened

MP-22 Ultra Magnus (with collector coin, bent cardboard): $300 - MISB, never opened

MP-25 Tracks (with collector coin): $120 - MISB, never opened

MP-27 Ironhide (with collector coin): $120 - Transformed once

MP-28 Hot Rod (with collector coin): - $100 - Transformed once

MP-30 Ratchet (with collector coin): $170 - MISB, never opened

MP-33 Inferno: $220 - MISB, never opened

MP-35 Grapple: $220 - MISB, never opened

MP-39 Sunstreaker (with collector coin): $200 - MISB, never opened





All proceeds go to:





https://savejonesy.wordpress.com/





Thanks for looking. Hey guys. Nasty vet bills have popped up necessitating that I clean my house of most of my MPs. Tried to price things fairly based on observations. Located in Montreal and am willing to ship. Can provide further or detailed pictures on request. All genuine Takara/Hasbro MPs, no knockoffs.And I always thought I'd have them all displayed together one day...MP-01 Optimus Prime: $175 - Opened, transformed once (maybe twice, been a while)MP-11 Starscream: $200 - Opened,never transformed, with collector coinMP-11SW Skywarp: $220 - Opened, transformed once, with collector coinHasbro MP Thundercracker: $150.00 Opened, transformed onceHasbro MP Grimlock: $100 - Opened, transformed a few timesMP-12 Sideswipe: $180 - MISB, never openedMP-13B Soundblaster & Ratbat: - MISB, never opened: $300MP-14 Red Alert: $170 - MISB, never openedMP-17 Prowl (with 1 Asia edition missile cover and collector coin): $120 - Transformed onceMP-18 Bluestreak (with 1 Asia edition missile cover): $110 - MISB, never openedMP-19 Smokescreen: $120 - MISB, never openedMP-20 Wheeljack (with Japan edition toolbox): $140 - MISB, never openedMP-22 Ultra Magnus (with collector coin, bent cardboard): $300 - MISB, never openedMP-25 Tracks (with collector coin): $120 - MISB, never openedMP-27 Ironhide (with collector coin): $120 - Transformed onceMP-28 Hot Rod (with collector coin): - $100 - Transformed onceMP-30 Ratchet (with collector coin): $170 - MISB, never openedMP-33 Inferno: $220 - MISB, never openedMP-35 Grapple: $220 - MISB, never openedMP-39 Sunstreaker (with collector coin): $200 - MISB, never openedAll proceeds go to:Thanks for looking. Attached Thumbnails





« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge