Super 7 San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Super Cyborg Megatron
Via actionfigureinsider.com
, we have our first proper look at the new officially licensed*Super 7 San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Super Cyborg Megatron. This is a 12? poseable Megatron figure featuring his iconic Fusion cannon and removable chest plate and*casted in crystal clear plastic with painted inner torso, and packaged in a deluxe window box. The perfect match for the previously released*Super Cyborg Optimus Prime
which was a San Diego Comic-Con 2018 exclusive. Super Cyborg Megatron will be available at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 at booth #2543 for $75.00. We also expect this item to be made available for » Continue Reading.
.
