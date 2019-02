Transformers Trading Card Game: Starscream, Decepticon King Card Revealed

The official Transformers Facebook account *has uploaded another reveal for the Transformers TCG game:*Starscream, Decepticon King Card. All hail the king! This card comes with an impressive Combiner Wars Starscream art by talented artist Marcelo Matere.*Starscream brings you two interesting effects to improve your deck in the next*Rise Of The Combiners expansion, which is due to hit stores in March, 1st. Check out the images of this awesome card after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!