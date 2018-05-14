|
Lew Stringer to attend TFNation 2018
TFNation have announced their next guest
. Joining TFNation 2018 is Marvel UK Transformers artist,*Lew Stringer! Lew Stringer’s work is something any UK fan who grew up reading Marvel UK’s Transformers comic will be familiar with, as he provided the comical backup strips to the Transformers and Action Force (UK G.I. Joe) comics, Robo Capers and Combat Colin. He’s also known for his work as an independent creator, and for his contributions to UK institutions, the weekly comics The Beano and The Dandy. Lew Stringer will be in attendance over the whole weekend of TFNation to meet fans and sign » Continue Reading.
The post Lew Stringer to attend TFNation 2018
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.