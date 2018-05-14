Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Lew Stringer to attend TFNation 2018
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,268
Lew Stringer to attend TFNation 2018
TFNation have announced their next guest. Joining TFNation 2018 is Marvel UK Transformers artist,*Lew Stringer! Lew Stringer’s work is something any UK fan who grew up reading Marvel UK’s Transformers comic will be familiar with, as he provided the comical backup strips to the Transformers and Action Force (UK G.I. Joe) comics, Robo Capers and Combat Colin. He’s also known for his work as an independent creator, and for his contributions to UK institutions, the weekly comics The Beano and The Dandy. Lew Stringer will be in attendance over the whole weekend of TFNation to meet fans and sign &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Lew Stringer to attend TFNation 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1980's Convertors Transformable Toys - Scorpio, Wheels, and Rex. As Is.
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Leader Class LOT - Optimus Prime - Megatron - Starscream
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-04 Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.