Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,268

Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod found at Ross



We’ve got news for those who are still trying to complete their Transformers The Last Knight collections, and need ‘ot Rod to finish off the set. The Last Knight Hot Rod was intended as a Walmart exclusive last year, but never made it to shelves in the US. Now, however, he has arrived on shelves, but at Ross, rather than Walmart. TFW2005 member Gepard reports that he found two of Hot Rod in a Ross in Los Angeles. If you’ve been trying to find Hot Rod without success, you may want to give Ross a try – at $8.99, the



The post







More... We’ve got news for those who are still trying to complete their Transformers The Last Knight collections, and need ‘ot Rod to finish off the set. The Last Knight Hot Rod was intended as a Walmart exclusive last year, but never made it to shelves in the US. Now, however, he has arrived on shelves, but at Ross, rather than Walmart. TFW2005 member Gepard reports that he found two of Hot Rod in a Ross in Los Angeles. If you’ve been trying to find Hot Rod without success, you may want to give Ross a try – at $8.99, the » Continue Reading. The post Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod found at Ross appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.