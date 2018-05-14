Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod found at Ross


We’ve got news for those who are still trying to complete their Transformers The Last Knight collections, and need ‘ot Rod to finish off the set. The Last Knight Hot Rod was intended as a Walmart exclusive last year, but never made it to shelves in the US. Now, however, he has arrived on shelves, but at Ross, rather than Walmart. TFW2005 member Gepard reports that he found two of Hot Rod in a Ross in Los Angeles. If you’ve been trying to find Hot Rod without success, you may want to give Ross a try – at $8.99, the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod found at Ross appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod found at Ross
That's a darn good deal for such a good figure. Nice find.
