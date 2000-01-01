Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Happy Father's Day!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:04 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,455
Happy Father's Day!
Just wanted to shout out anyone who is a dad, and wish them happy father's day!

If you have a favourite memory with your dad, or your kid, feel free to share that too!:high five:
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 DOUBLECLOUDER C-308 Godmaster Powermaster BOX & PAPERWORK only!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Thundercracker IN BOX W/STAND AND INSTRUCTIONS
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Set MISB
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
Transformers Revoltech Megatron, Optimus, Hot Rod, Starscream Lot Loose
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Blurr 100% Complete
Transformers
Vintage Bandai Transformers G1 Insecticon Ransack 100% Complete w/ Tech Spec
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.