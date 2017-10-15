Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,017

Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Team Combiners And Warrior Class Wave 3 Spotted In



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Sovietbot, we have some good news for Russian RID collectors since Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Team Combiners And Warrior Class Wave 3 Were Spotted In Russia. The next figures were found*at store: “TOY.RU” in the shopping and entertainment center “Riviera” in Moscow: Team Combiners Galvatronus and Ultra Bee for*?3390 (59,23 US Dollars approximately), and RID Warriors Wave 3: Twinferno, Bludgeon and Termidor, each for* ?1480 (25,16 US dollars approximately). Happy hunting for all Russian fans. Keep reporting your sightings around the world at the 2005 Boards!



