Super_Megatron
Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Team Combiners And Warrior Class Wave 3 Spotted In


Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Sovietbot, we have some good news for Russian RID collectors since Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Team Combiners And Warrior Class Wave 3 Were Spotted In Russia. The next figures were found*at store: “TOY.RU” in the shopping and entertainment center “Riviera” in Moscow: Team Combiners Galvatronus and Ultra Bee for*?3390 (59,23 US Dollars approximately), and RID Warriors Wave 3: Twinferno, Bludgeon and Termidor, each for* ?1480 (25,16 US dollars approximately). Happy hunting for all Russian fans. Keep reporting your sightings around the world at the 2005 Boards! &#160; &#160;

