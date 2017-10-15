Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,017

Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Racers Blurr, Sideswipe, Medix And Chase Out At US Ret



Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Racers Blurr, Chase, Medix and Sideswipe has been spotted at ToysRUs in Connecticut. Roll to the rescue with the Rescue Bots Flip Racers vehicles! Sized right for little hands, this Flip Racers vehicle converts from vehicle to robot in 1 easy step! Flip up the vehicle to convert it to bot mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicles smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry! Robots and humans saving the day, working together the Rescue Bots way!* Each toy is priced at US$ 5.99.



The post







More... Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Racers Blurr, Chase, Medix and Sideswipe has been spotted at ToysRUs in Connecticut. Roll to the rescue with the Rescue Bots Flip Racers vehicles! Sized right for little hands, this Flip Racers vehicle converts from vehicle to robot in 1 easy step! Flip up the vehicle to convert it to bot mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicles smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry! Robots and humans saving the day, working together the Rescue Bots way!* Each toy is priced at US$ 5.99.The post Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Racers Blurr, Sideswipe, Medix And Chase Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________