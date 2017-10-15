Via Newsarama
*we can share for all of you the*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #10 Full Preview. This time we have a six page preview for this issue. Mirage, First Aid and the Protectobots finally made their way back to the Lost Light ship and Getaway gave them welcome, but there’s a lot to explain and he seems not in mood to tell the full story about what happened to Rodimus and the rest of the crew. Transformers: Lost Light #10 James Roberts (w) Jack Lawrence (a & c) HOMECOMING! FIRST AID, the Autobots’ Chief Medical Officer, returns to the » Continue Reading.
